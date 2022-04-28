The “blast from the past” (“Blowing in the Wind,” Press & Dakotan, April 22) was a timely reminder of the Dakota Dust Bowl decade. Climate change was not in our vocabulary in the 1930s, but there were some who saw — and lamented — what homesteading had done to the “beauties of the magnificent Dakota prairie.”
My homesteading great uncle, Richard Lyons, with his younger brother, William — my grandfather — led a wagon train of 44 Irish immigrants to Dakota Territory from Iowa in the 1870s. Richard’s son, Thomas Lyons, wrote of a conversation with his father in the last month of his life when the prairies, “one great ocean of grass”, had turned into the Dust Bowl. Dakota dust was seen on the streets of Chicago. (“Flesh and Grass” Commonweal, Jan. 23, 1942)
Richard gave to Thomas this quitting-time assessment in June 1934: “In the early years, even in times of severe drought, there were no dust storms, because nature’s preventive — the Buffalo grass — held even the loose, dry soil in place against the force of the heavy winds. When, however, all of the land ‘East of the River’ had been broken up and put into crops and all the lakes and marshes were drained and a system of drainage ditches had practically destroyed the small rivers, nature’s protecting blanket had been destroyed.”
Thomas ended his essay with this epigram: Only the actions of the just, Smell sweet and blossom in their dust. (James Shirley).
Richard Lyons was mayor of Vermillion, 1916-18 and a member of the Constitutional Convention which adopted the South Dakota Constitution. July 4, 1889.
At our family reunions, the “3 Ds” of Dakota in the 1930s are narrated: Dust storms, Depression and Defaulted mortgages. My grandparents lost their farm. There was no safety net.
Richard Lyons’ quitting-time assessment that, “it was a great mistake to break up all of Dakota — only half of the land should have been broken by the plow,” raises the same challenging environmental issues discussed today.
I salute my pioneering ancestors and all homesteaders; though greatly some failed, more greatly they dared.
