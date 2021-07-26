I’m currently a staff nurse at a local medical hospital. My background is primarily in mental health. I have a master’s degree in Counseling Psychology and have spent from 1986 until a few years ago working with teenagers with emotional and behavioral problems. I started at the hospital part-time and am now there full-time because the last placement I was at closed down. I like where I am at, but I should be working at the Human Services Center (HSC) in Yankton. I am not because I cannot afford the reduction in salary if I left the medical hospital I’m currently at. I also do not want to put myself in a dangerous position due to insufficient and worn-out staff with this clientele. This is why I am writing you.
I have researched the Human Services Center, talked informally to a number of staff I have run across and repeatedly hear the same story about it being chronically understaffed. Working in placements, I know how dangerous it is for both staff and patients when there are not enough staff, or the staff on duty are tired and stressed. These patients are already an extremely high-risk group for physical assaultive behaviors.
The weekly paper is consistently advertising positions. I believe that the difficulty attracting enough employees is directly related to the wages. Nursing is a very competitive market for every place trying to hire and retain staff. We’re well compensated where I am at for that reason. We get extra pay for working when it’s not our weekend as well as for coming in at the last minute due to a critical need. It wasn’t that long ago when the state increased the rate of pay for the facility, but it wasn’t enough to catch up with other placements. And this is a very tough group of patients causing a higher level of stress than a basic medical facility staff have to manage.
Obviously, HSC provides a very essential role for the state. I implore you to make it a financial priority for the safety of the patients, staff, and the state who bears the liability for it.
