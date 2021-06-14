I am writing in response to the papers coverage of legalization of cannabis in South Dakota. More to the legalization of medicinal use, than recreational use. I wish to address the use of the term “pot” when coverage of these issues is published.
As a health-care provider, I have been aware of the use of misunderstood products for medical care for years. Opium products specifically. These products have significant medical value when used appropriately and under the regulation and observation of the health care community. I believe that Cannabis could be added to that list providing significant improvement in people’s lives. I have met people and also observed patients who have benefited from the use of Marijuana products i.e. for seizure control, anxiety, nausea and end of life comfort, effectively and without abuse.
As we go forward in this state, both looking at regulation and implementation, I would respectfully request that journalists refrain from the use of the word “pot” as it has a derogatory connotation as would the words, “Crack” or “Dope” for opioids we use medicinally. I believe this leads the general public to form opinions without seeking the facts first.
