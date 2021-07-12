On Friday evening over the Fourth of July weekend, we, along with two other family members, took a drive around Lewis and Clark Lake. As we were driving around the marina area, we saw a pontoon boat leaving the dock area. The boat had two large flags hanging off the back end. The one said “Trump 2024” and the other one said “F*** Biden.” The boat was then towed along the highway and proceeded into the Midway campground area. The lake and the campgrounds were filled with families taking advantage of our stellar facilities, so the flag, with the profanity on it, was viewed by many.
What has happened to respect for our presidents, elected officials, teachers, elderly, clergy and fellow Americans? We understand the right to freedom of speech and all of that — “We get it.” We all have a right to our opinion.
But we all have a duty to listen to each other and to respect each other. There also needs to be more respect for our public officials. Parading around with a flag such as this displayed great disrespect to everyone! I wonder how many parents had to answer a child’s question as to what that flag meant on our Fourth of July Holiday Weekend!
Instead of spewing hate, division and disrespect, we need to reach across the aisle and get something positive accomplished for this great nation of ours. We are all tired of the mentality of left versus right, blue versus red, Republicans versus Democrats. We are all Americans and we can do better than this! There are better ways to get things accomplished in our country than what we saw that weekend!
