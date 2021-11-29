During this time of thankfulness, many people proclaim what they are thankful for, such as family, friends, food, health and of course … football! Those are all wonderful things to be thankful for. For me, I am thankful for the truth!
What is truth, though? Many people can’t really define it. Why? Because we live in a world and culture that demands truth be whatever you want it to be. An individual can create their own standard of morality, while the person next door can create his or her own standard of morality, and they both testify that their own morality is the truth.
In a world of confusion, pain and suffering, we need the absolute truth, and we have been given that truth. It comes from the man who is truth … Jesus Christ! “Jesus said … ‘I am the way, and the truth, and the life’” (John 14:6a, ESV).
The absolute truth that Jesus delivers in the Bible is one of punishment but is also one of grace and mercy. You see, we are all sinful human beings and deserve an eternal punishment, that is, hell, because we have broken Jesus’ standard of morality. We have stolen, we have lied, we have hurt people’s reputation through social media and so much more. Though we deserve eternal condemnation, we instead all have received God’s grace, mercy, forgiveness of sins and eternal life because of Jesus alone, and that is the Gospel truth!
