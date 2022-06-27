I read the article regarding our relationship with trees (“The Constant Nature of Trees,” June 17). I offer three additional observations: All trees are beautiful; All trees are imperfect; When a tree quits growing, quits adding a ring, it is dead.
These observations give me hope despite my numerous imperfections and challenge me to continue learning and growing. The Greek proverb, “A society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they will never sit in,” should speak to all of us.
