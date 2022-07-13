Way to go, Joe! President Biden opened the Strategic Oil Reserves to sell oil and reduce USA gas prices for U.S citizens. What a complete utter failure and basically gave millions of dollars of crude oil away to overseas countries.
Why do we put up with these boneheaded fools for politicians? Let’s include GOP in this as well! They have a voice; they could of spoke up! How many got a kickback right along with Hunter Biden?
Enough is enough. Starting in 2022 midterms, let’s start voting the fools out, regardless of party. Time to change it all out. What we have is not working.
