It’s a big world out there sometimes affecting small places.
I always thought we were a huge melting pot. Once I visited Thunder Bay, Ontario and there was a park with monuments honoring vast numbers of countries settled in Canada. Which country had the most? Visiting Canada last year, they’re so multicultural.
A big world affects small places — my hometown. Recently we put in a whole new main street, side to side to store foundations and top to bottom underneath old water, sewer, electrical systems.
I was struck by how multicultural the project was. There were at least three races hard at work demonstrating a solid protestant work ethic. Lengthwise, sideways the street was dug up several times. A sewer line, water line, electrical line and installation at all the buildings. Fill and compaction. Lanes of pavement, curbs and sidewalks.
Drinking coffee and watching was fascinating. What a joy to say Buenos Dias or to say “sir” to those sometimes called “boys” and to let them know they were people and noticed. Good conversations resulted.
Along the street a veterans’ memorial and names of people who made it possible for many cultures to come together — home of the brave and land of the free.
Gifted craftsmen came and we benefited from their skills. I’m sure some of their wages went to their families in other countries. They brought goodwill and I hope they experienced it.
No one can take a step on main street without the help of a big world. Sidewalks, drainage, eggs, fruit, vegetables, meat, furniture, appliances in stores. Perhaps every race.
A veterans’ memorial and our street — a magnificent memorial to multiculturalism. We are richer for it.
In this Christmas season, remember Jesus came for all — big world, small places. Loving all is so fun and much less energy than hate.
