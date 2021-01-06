I strongly believe that everyone should wear masks in public. I think it will help a lot. I want this because I get worried about people that do not wear masks in public. Some people including me do not like wearing masks, but I still do it. I choose to wear masks, because I want to be healthy. I mean who likes to miss school? I know I don’t. I really hope some people that read this listen, and start wearing masks even if they don’t like to. You can do it for you and the people around you.
Letter: Wearing Masks
- Hannah, Yankton Fifth Grade, Stewart School
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Commented
- Letter: Christmas Gifts (12)
- The End Of The Presidential Election (11)
- Letter: Holding Onto Hope (9)
- ‘Playing With Fire’ With Our Democracy (9)
- Letter: A ‘Stain’ On Yankton (6)
- Letter: Anticipation For Aquatics Center (5)
- Letter: Mandating Masks (5)
- Letter: Legal Marijuana Ridiculous (4)
- COVID Vaccine: The Next Public Hurdles (3)
- Letter: Remedies (3)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.