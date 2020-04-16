Reporting of the coronavirus by the TV news channels and radio talk shows illustrated to me that America has lost the integrity and professionalism of reporting the news accurately for the more profitable gold standard called “RATINGS.”
I am retired and have plenty of time to watch all “news channels.” It is sad to see how each network has determined what their viewers are willing to watch or listen. This, I believe, is contributing to this country’s terrible tribal divide.
What has happened to the “who, how, what, where and when” that defined good reporting?
I point to one example on one network; a similar example can also be found on the other networks. Karl Rove said, “The previous administration depleted the emergency stockpile of medical supplies and didn’t replenish them.” I am not a journalist, but Mr. Rove’s statement seems to me to have answered the “who and the what,” but didn’t complete the rest of the “good reporting” requirements. To me, that makes it “gossip and worse political spin.”
Let’s revisit the Fair Reporting Act that was eliminated in the 1980s. Maybe then people will once again formulate our own opinions instead of allowing a show host to do it for us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.