I am writing this with a heavy, sad heart.
On Aug. 9, my daughter and her family lost a very special part of their family. Their dog, Frankie, was run over by a thoughtless driver. The sad part is that the driver never even stopped! I can’t imagine a person being so heartless and not stopping!
The aftereffects of this horrible act have left my granddaughter, aged 11 and my grandson, aged 6 devastated and heartbroken. My daughter and son-in-law are also having pain for their loss.
Drivers need to be aware of their surroundings and SLOW DOWN in residential areas!
I needed to write this to get through my loss, too.
