I read Mr. Dennis Menke’s letter to the editor titled “Good Reading” (Press & Dakotan, June 26). I researched the subject of the article regarding the fact Ben Shapiro would never vote for Donald Trump. I could not find any record that Mr. Shapiro made this statement on his show “Daily Wire” on March 18, 2020. Many articles printed in Facebook and in emails are bogus. Mr. Shapiro did say in March 2016 that he was a Never Trumper; however, there were several people who said they were on the Never Trump bandwagon in 2016. Many have changed their minds since then, and will vote for President Trump.
Democrats hate the fact that President Trump created the lowest unemployment record for all Blacks, Hispanics, women and people of all races, in the history of America. He has also brought back the strongest economy in the history of America. President Obama stated when he left office: How will Trump improve the economy, wave a magic wand? I guess most people have forgotten that President Obama left office with an unemployment rate over 7%!
You can say what you want about President Trump, but we had the strongest economy and lowest unemployment rate in the history of the United States of America, before the pandemic, without any help from the Democrats. What did President Obama and Vice President Biden do for all of America during their eight years in office? NOTE: Ben Shapiro stated he would never vote for Joe Biden.
