Government is run by people — both bureaucrats and elected officeholders. By nature, people are lazy and don’t choose to face difficult decisions unless forced to do so. The recent debt limit vote presented a lost opportunity to take a few steps to slow the exploding national debt. Instead, we got window-dressed policy tweaks and bipartisan political posturing that fails to slow its trajectory.
The U.S. Government will soon owe $1 trillion in interest annually. If we enter a recession, as many expect, then federal interest obligations will grow faster than the economy or consumer incomes. Current consumer debt is $25 trillion and rising. Depending on economic variables and interest rates, the federal debt will total $45-50 trillion by 2032, causing an existential emergency.
If AI was in charge, the budget deal would have been very different. In 2017 Sen. Rand Paul proposed a plan to balance the federal budget over five years. It got nowhere since it meant less money for special interests.
AI would do something like that: freeze federal wages, rollback benefits 10% and require a 5% workforce reduction by October targeting upper middle management. (We don’t need 40+ four-star generals.)
To preserve Social Security payments and delivered Medicare and Medicaid healthcare, AI would cut special interest “earmarks” and welfare to grossly profitable industries — like pharmaceuticals. Significantly reducing military spending, while still defending America well, would require diplomatic reversal of America’s foreign interventionism and lead to respectful negotiations with our global competitors.
