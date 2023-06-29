Government is run by people — both bureaucrats and elected officeholders. By nature, people are lazy and don’t choose to face difficult decisions unless forced to do so. The recent debt limit vote presented a lost opportunity to take a few steps to slow the exploding national debt. Instead, we got window-dressed policy tweaks and bipartisan political posturing that fails to slow its trajectory.

The U.S. Government will soon owe $1 trillion in interest annually. If we enter a recession, as many expect, then federal interest obligations will grow faster than the economy or consumer incomes. Current consumer debt is $25 trillion and rising. Depending on economic variables and interest rates, the federal debt will total $45-50 trillion by 2032, causing an existential emergency.

