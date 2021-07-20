I wish to thank the kind person who paid for my meal on Friday, July 9, 2021. So kind! I also want to thank the generous people in the past who have either stopped to talk, tell a joke, kind words or paid for my meal to make my day. What a joy to live in Yankton!
