I am writing about how grateful I am for all teachers. I think they deserve an award. Thank you for making videos about our lessons, and thank you to my teachers for trying so hard to keep us in school. I think all teachers and principals should get an award for how hard they work.
I am so genuinely grateful to be able to still go to school, even if it means we have to wear masks and have desk shields. I am just so thankful for our teachers, principals, school and PTA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.