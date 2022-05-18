May is not the beginning of spring but really a celebrating month of many professionals that make such a difference in our lives.
I scan the paper daily for the groups that are being recognized this month in our community. I also reflect on their presence in Yankton. Consider Yankton is a mecca for health care: medical care through our hospital and the many specialty and multispecialty clinics that are located in Yankton; Nursing Homes which serve our elderly and frail population; Behavioral Health the Human Services Center, Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health and the many private mental health practitioners located in our community; our Community Support Providers -ABS that service our cognitive impaired population; first response teams of EMS, Firefighters, Search and Rescue.
In each of those areas this past legislative session, the Joint Appropriations Committee, the governor and Legislature allocated resources to support these groups and providers in meeting needs current and future needs. SDSU, NSU and Southeast Technical College received dollars for the expansion of nursing programs to produce the nurses this state has needs for. Nursing Homes received a one-time increase of $30 million to address shortfalls in staffing and general operations. Community Support Providers, clinics and hospitals received a 6% increase in Medicaid reimbursement. State employees received a 6% increase in their compensation. EMS received dollars to assess potential for regional services as well as each EMS/ambulance will be received a telehealth unit to be able to utilize technology at the emergency response site for improved support for diagnostic and treatment options in the field; Lewis and Clark Behavioral Health received dollars to strengthen their regional provider status in providing services in our community and region. These dollars will strengthen the services the people of Yankton and region are able to access and utilize.
These are just one of the many groups that we can recognize, celebrate and thank for their service. We know many go above and beyond in their work because of their commitment to their profession and our community.
Please take the time to say thank you when you see one of these professionals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.