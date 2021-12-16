Today’s opioid drug crisis will dwarf in comparison to the future metadope crisis birthed from the Metaverse. Worst part, no one will care: they’ll be too busy racing their meta-Teslas to their lavish meta-mansions to enjoy their perfect meta-marriages. The techno-billionaires will gain even more power, money, farmland, etc., as most people deceive themselves with the addicting pleasures of achieving virtual pursuits of happiness while abandoning the freedoms and opportunities to do so in the real world.
The proposed metaverse will divide the people even further, making us easier to control. While our present tumultuous society is politically bipolar, the metaverse future promises a meta-polar existence — greatly increasing the elite’s control of us directly and through governments. In the metaverse everyone is subject to the whims of the technotyrants who own the software. They make all the rules for everyone, and the average person struggling from one week to the next won’t be able to resist the ever-increasing dopamine-driven addictive allure of their meta-enhanced fantasy existence where each person’s unique human consciousness and identity is sucked out of natural reality and drained into microchips.
In today’s real problem-filled world, we in theory have unalienable rights to protect us against governments and huge multinational corporate powerhouses. The constitution was designed to unify a nation of divided peoples with differing desires and beliefs by establishing shared freedoms and responsibilities. It can do so again if we choose.
