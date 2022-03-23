Today, Ukrainian families are under attack by Russia but who is next?
Dependency on Russian fossil fuels hampers our ability to negotiate a peaceful withdrawal of Russian troops from the Ukraine. It strengthens Russia’s power and ability to abuse international norms.
Do we really care more about what we pay at the gas pump than our liberty and democracy?
Renewable energy is the way forward from this Catch-22.
Imagine if we drove EVs (electric vehicles) rather than cars with combustion engines. The price of gas would be no news at all.
Our homes and businesses can be free from dependency on natural gas and coal. The power of sunshine and wind can help keep us warm, light our way, and reduce the occurrence of respiratory diseases such as asthma.
Updating our energy infrastructure is a patriotic act. Let’s get started!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.