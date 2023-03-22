I think that the animals at the zoo should be let free in their natural habitats. I think that because some animals are forced to learn tricks and perform them. I feel that animals should enjoy life in the wild. Instead, some are trapped in small cages all day long. I feel that they should learn how to raise their babies on their own without having people staring at them and taking pictures. I feel bad that some animals and their offspring are separated.
Even people at home sometimes abuse their animals if they’re not feeding them or giving them water. I feel that people should be nicer to animals and treat them better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.