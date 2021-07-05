This is a sincere “Thank You” to the members of the Yankton County Planning Commission. They have worked for the past many months to update the agricultural portions of our Yankton County zoning ordinance. This has proven to be a difficult task! They certainly deserve our support and gratitude.
I was happy to see that the Planning Commission rejected the “Special Permitted Uses” at their June 8 meeting. At that meeting, many citizens spoke against adopting a dangerous ordinance that would have effectively taken citizen input out of the zoning process.
The Planning Commission will now forward their completed document to the County Commission for review and hopefully approval in late July. Will the County Commission reward the efforts of the Planning Commission and respect its decision on “Special Permitted Uses” by accepting the zoning updates?
Or will the County Commission yet again ignore the efforts of the Planning Commission to protect the citizens of our County and also to plan for a prosperous future?
The Silent Majority will have to wait and see! We are watching!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.