I think Sanford Children’s Hospital is a great hospital for kids. If you don’t know, it’s in Sioux Falls. I think it’s the best hospital for kids because Sanford has saved many kids’ lives.
If a child is really sick or badly injured, they will send the child there. Some people were born there. They make most kids feel comfortable from all the toys. Say a kid is ill and bored, they can play with all the toys so that might be comforting.
