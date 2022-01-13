As businesses and organizations continue to struggle with staffing shortages, the Stuttering Foundation unveiled some good news for employers — according to speech experts, people who stutter tend to show significantly better than average care and perseverance in completing their workplace responsibilities.
Stuttering is often misunderstood. As a result, employers may mistakenly pass overqualified candidates who stutter. Now is a good time to hire more people who stutter in the workplace. One percent of the population stutters — that’s 3 million people in the U.S.
Learn more at StutteringHelp.org.
