This is in response to Kenneth Leischner’s letter (Press & Dakotan, Aug. 26) which responded to my letter: Your answer to my simple question if you are proud of the cast of characters. I take by your answer you are not proud of them — and I understand why.
Biden/Harris are also pro-murder — abortion! How can anyone be for that? But look what they had on stage in Donna Hylton — a convicted killer: Dig into that and it will make you sick! Now Democrats have Sen. Chris Murphy from Connecticut calling for democracy to end as it’s “unnatural”! What in the world is wrong with you people?
Sir, I never said Trump was perfect, but I will take a divorced/“so what if he likes porn stars” candidate over this crew.
This Biden/Harris combination is just wrong. Joe claims to be a strong Catholic. How can a church allow him to darken its doorstep for supporting MURDER? How can women support Harris as she let child molesters off the hook?
“Yes, sir, you are rolling along — everything normal here folks! Nothing to worry about all under control!”
So sad!
