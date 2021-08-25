Regarding Jack Billion’s letter to the editor (“Dealing with Vaccinations”) in the Aug. 20 Press & Dakotan: I’m not sure who you think you are to demand mandatory “vaccinations.” Our governor has stated that she leaves health decisions up to the individual in South Dakota.
I strongly suggest you do a little more research, as these shots have killed thousands of people, with thousands more adverse reactions — evidence is readily available, please seek it out. Animal testing was not completed (all ferrets tested died), so any human taking the shots are participating in a test. Have you ever heard of the Nuremberg Code? It is easily accessible and I encourage you to google it, print it off and read it.
You didn’t mention which of the shots you have taken. At any rate, that is your personal business. Leave the rest of us to our decisions.
