LifeServe Blood Center would like to thank all of the generous blood donors in the Yankton area who helped with the local hospital blood supply in April!
Forty-four donors registered to donate and 91 units of life saving blood was donated at the Yankton Donor Center. Those units can help save up to 273 lives!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.