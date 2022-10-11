LifeServe Blood Center would like to thank all of the generous blood donors in the Yankton area who helped with the local hospital blood supply in August! There were 178 donors who donated and 213 units of life-saving blood were donated at the Yankton Donor Center. Those units can help save up to 639 lives! There were several donors who reached a milestone donation. A special thanks to these individuals for their continued generosity.
Milestone Donors: Larry Clark, Yankton — 1 gallon; Sara Crisman, Yankton — 1 gallon; Alexander Ketter, Yankton — 1 gallon; Cynthia Kollars, Crofton — 1 gallon; Rachel Landmark, Yankton — 1 gallon; Estel Thomas, Yankton — 1 gallon; Jason Auch, Yankton — 2 gallons; Charles Burbach, Wynot — 3 gallons; Robert Frohreich, Yankton — 3 gallons; Dick Thompson, Yankton — 3 gallons; Kerry Trimble-Woehl, Yankton — 3 gallons; Trevor Woods, Yankton — 3 gallons; Jordan Houdek, Yankton — 4 gallons; Adam Maska, Yankton — 4 gallons; Lori Ryken, Yankton — 5 gallons; Therese Goodteacher, Yankton — 6 gallons; Richard Schmidt, Yankton — 6 gallons; Rodney Wiese, Yankton — 6 gallons; Kevin DeJong, Yankton — 7 gallons; Colin Varilek, Yankton — 8 gallons; Francis Serr, Yankton — 9 gallons; Joseph Rust, Yankton — 11 gallons; Steven Knight, Mission Hill — 16 gallons
