I recently completed a stint this fall as the director of the one-act play at Crofton High School.
The Lewis & Clark Theatre Company, through its board president and general manager Michael Schumacher, provided us access to their costume room, which not only enabled us to find several outfits for cast members, but helped us keep costs down because Michael donated the use of those costumes. Because of COVID restrictions, we were unable to hold a public performance, which is the primary way the CHS drama department raises funds each year, so that contribution to our production meant a great deal.
I want to express my sincere appreciation for that act of generosity and community cooperation Michael Schumacher and Lewis & Clark Theatre Company did for us.
