Emerging daily is the revelation that the mortality rate of COVID-19 has been grossly overstated — and the rapidly growing concern that lockdown will produce a dramatic uptick in depression — producing a host of mental health problems — that may well spike the incidence of suicide — an indication of cure being worse than the disease.
Life is a daily risk; accident and disease; tens of thousands of annual flu-related deaths — a reality barely eliciting response from government or news media.
Enlisting in the military in 1966, I swore an oath to “defend and preserve the Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic.”
Solemn and profound are the privileges and responsibilities attending our cherished freedoms that have been defended with shedding of blood and sacrifice of life.
The Founding Fathers enshrined, in the Bill of Rights and the Constitution, a host of God-given rights that were never ceded to government.
Under attack by an enemy (COVID-19) unleashed by a foreign communist power, fear has become a god, driving authorities to violate — rather than “Defend And Preserve” — using dubious authority to suspend God-given rights never ceded to them.
Their overreach is onerous. In Yankton, tanning salons, hair salons, dog grooming salons are now deemed essential — churches are non-essential.
The Church IS critically essential to the spiritual and physical health of God’s people. It is debilitating to be denied the comfort, strength and burden sharing that we have in assembling together in the unity of confessional and repentant faith, which finds greatest expression in the fellowship meal at the Lord’s Table. For us, that is breath and life — ESSENTIAL in all ways — assurance that all things are in the Lord’s hands.
Following CDC guidelines — churches are capable of safe services with more than 10 worshippers.
The authorities have appointed themselves as unqualified arbiters of spiritual welfare — cruelly mandating in some places, that people die without benefit of their pastor’s care or the presence of a beloved spouse.
Doctors work in the realm of the earthly and the temporary. Pastors work in the realm of the heavenly and spiritual (which affects the physical) and extends to the “eternal.” Both realms are important. Which one lasts the longest?
