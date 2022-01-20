I think most people should have a pet.
One reason is that some pets take exercise to take care of including dogs and other pets. There are many pets including dogs, cats, rodents, fish, birds, and barn animals so there is a large variety of pets to choose from. Pets make us responsible, caring, and hard workers. Most pets are loyal, loving and another member of your family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.