I think that we should recognize the American Red Cross for all that they do for our hospitals and people. If not for them we wouldn’t have blood for those who need it.
Did you ever realize how many people we would have lost to disasters if it wasn’t for the American Red Cross? I believe that we should support them so they can continue saving lives.
I think that blood drives are the most important. Some people would die without the blood donations. If not for people’s blood donations, we would lose multiple lives.
So please support our American Red Cross.
