With the recent polar vortex, much of America learned a lesson South Dakotans know all too well. Keeping warm in Arctic-like temperatures can come at a high cost. More than that, it exposed the life-and-death importance of developing a resilient all-of-the-above strategy on energy, rehabbing out-of-date infrastructure no longer up to the task and investing in next-gen clean energy innovations.
Without action to invest in the future of energy from adding much needed transmission lines to the Midwest to advancing battery storage capabilities, I fear the consequences will only compound for my generation. With vulnerabilities exposed in nearly all energy sectors, what America needs now is a plan from congressional leaders that honors the critical importance of reliable and affordable energy in Americans’ day-to-day lives and our economy. From clean energy — which South Dakota has long leaned on as well — to legacy resources and tech still under development, the U.S. must embrace all the resources at its disposal and strengthen the state of U.S. energy for the safety of people coast to coast.
I hope our Sen. John Thune and Sen. Mike Rounds agree.
