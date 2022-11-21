It’s important to know scientific facts regarding healthy brain development based on teaching methods. Best methods include “play-based” learning (for younger children) and “inquiry” for adolescents. Gov. Noem’s million-dollar Hillsdale curriculum for South Dakota schools ignores these facts. Her proposed million-dollar acquisition expects students practice “rote memorization” of lots and lots of history narratives. These narratives are to be fed out to students in the form of wordy, wordy sermons. Yes — like Sunday sermons. I’ve shared lots of examples with many people. They see it that way also.
Numerous studies suggest that “play-based” and “inquiry” methods of teaching are terrific for contributing positively to cognitive, emotional, social, and physical well-being of children. They also support development of vocabulary, social skills, narrative concepts, and concentration. They also motivate children to associate new knowledge and skills with what they already know, that being essential for success in today’s world. They also promote enthusiasm towards education and learning.
