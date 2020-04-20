This is in response to the letter “Keep It In Perspective.” (Press & Dakotan, April 10)
The $500 billion portion of the stimulus package is going for loans and guarantees to business, state and local governments. There’s $50 billion allocated for passenger airlines, $8 billion for cargo carriers and $17 billion for businesses critical to maintaining national security. Companies accepting loans may not repurchase outstanding stock, must maintain their employment levels as of March 13, 2020 and bar raises for two years to executives earning over $425,000.00 annually (which includes the Trump Corporation). Companies are not eligible for loans if the top officials, members of congress or their families have 20% control, again, this includes the Trump Corporation.
Small business, includes $350 billion in loans for companies paying 500 employees or fewer, including nonprofits, self-employed people, and hotel and restaurant chains with no more than 500 workers per location. The government will provide 8 weeks of cash assistance through loans to cover payroll, rent and other expenses, much of which would be forgiven if the company retains their workers. There’s $17 billion allocated to help small businesses repay existing loans, $10 billion is allocated for grants up to $10,000 for small business to pay operating costs.
The bottom line, the stimulus package was passed to keep business and their employees working.
