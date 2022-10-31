Currently, the White House, Senate, and House are all controlled by Democrats who are doing nothing to control our borders or stop the invasion of lethal drugs, dangerous guns, terrorists, gang members, and thousands of human trafficked victims. Our president’s primary, most significant Constitutional responsibility is to protect the states from an invasion, yet Biden, Harris, and Mayorkas repeatedly lie that “The border is secure!”
As Biden allowed the cartel to totally control the border, they went from millionaires to being powerful billionaires. They bring in lethal drugs (killing someone every 9 minutes in this country) and deadly guns (killing record numbers of minorities with 276 children shot in Chicago in 2021).
In FY2022, 98 terrorists were arrested — almost quadrupled the previous 5 years combined. When is our next 9/11?
Also, in FY2022, 856 migrants have died along the border from dehydration, drowning, or being killed by the cartel.
However, the worst is that the Biden administration looks the other way as the cartel traffics vulnerable HUMAN BEINGS, including very young children, to be work slaves beholden to the cartel for years or sex slaves to be abused and tortured. This administration is responsible for the worst plague of slavery in this country since the Civil War. Why are our government leaders allowing this evil?
So heartbreaking to listen to Texas Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar tell how the towns, law enforcement, and families are being totally overwhelmed in his state. He has begged the White House to secure the border and stop this insanity. He related that some of his Democrat colleagues have told him they support him but they are AFRAID to speak up.
To every Democrat leader on the local, state, and national level — Why are you not actively supporting Cuellar and our suffering southern neighbors? Why are you allowing this insanity at the border? I cannot morally vote for any of you as long as you allow the sovereignty of our country, American citizens, migrants, and human trafficked victims to be so violated this way by our very OWN government?
