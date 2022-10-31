Currently, the White House, Senate, and House are all controlled by Democrats who are doing nothing to control our borders or stop the invasion of lethal drugs, dangerous guns, terrorists, gang members, and thousands of human trafficked victims. Our president’s primary, most significant Constitutional responsibility is to protect the states from an invasion, yet Biden, Harris, and Mayorkas repeatedly lie that “The border is secure!”

As Biden allowed the cartel to totally control the border, they went from millionaires to being powerful billionaires. They bring in lethal drugs (killing someone every 9 minutes in this country) and deadly guns (killing record numbers of minorities with 276 children shot in Chicago in 2021).

