This is in regard to our GreatLIFE partners at Fox Run Golf Course.
I’ll begin with one of the written membership terms we, as members, apparently agreed to when we signed up for our memberships back in 2019 or 2020. I signed a two-year program so I could weigh my options to continue my membership with Fox Run under our new partners. Personally, I wanted to see how GreatLIFE would hold up to their earlier statements on pricing, course/club management and overall conditions of Fox Run as a whole.
This term/statement from GreatLIFE is stated throughout many areas in their contract: “The member expressly permits GreatLIFE to charge all fees and assessments in this section to the member’s credit card, bank card or bank account.”
I’m just wondering how many members realized that at any point during our membership, GreatLIFE can and does authorize Fox Run staff to access our personal accounts and withdraw funds without your permission and without your knowledge? Fox Run/GreatLIFE did this to me without permission, without my knowledge and without communication.
The principle here is they can access and charge fees to your account(s) and they shouldn’t be able to do so without reason and consent as confirmed by a GreatLIFE representative in a recent communication to me. As it seems, GreatLIFE has the right to charge your accounts whenever they want, as they did with me.
I’ve been a member of Fox Run since 1993 and have supported the course wholeheartedly. I learned to play the game at Fox Run, worked for the course and taught the game to others. I love golf, and honor and integrity should never be jeopardized.
Now, to be absolutely clear, I am ending my membership with Fox Run because of the principle that GreatLIFE can and did, in fact, access my bank account without consent, not because of a simple fee or any other issue. Although there are numerous issues dealing with pricing, course/club management and overall conditions that also led to my decision, I don’t believe GreatLIFE or anyone should have the right to access anyone’s personal account without reason and consent. For me, that is not honor; that is not integrity! To be continued?
The following is a response from Jason Sudenga, vice president of Golf for GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness Club:
GreatLIFE is a membership-based company with the mission: “To enrich the lives of families and individuals through golf, fitness and healthy lifestyles.”
Our primary vision statement is to be the best in member satisfaction, value and convenience for golf and fitness. Like many other membership-based companies, GreatLIFE obtains authorization from members to deduct from their bank account or charge to their credit card the amount of monthly dues and any charges on their GreatLIFE account. Many members enjoy the fact that they are able to grab a drink, rent a cart, etc. even if they don’t have a form of payment readily available. Those additional charges are tallied up at the end of the month and are added to the membership dues for the following month.
While most enjoy this feature, we offer annual memberships that don’t require billing information to be on file.
Over the past few years, the Yankton community has done an incredible job supporting GreatLIFE and we look forward to positively impacting the community for many years to come.
