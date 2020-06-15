The results of the Press & Dakotan internet poll, as published on Friday, June 5, seem to show that 57% of the respondents favored the “expanded use of military force” to quell protestors in communities throughout the U.S. Let me assure you, as one who participated in the “insurrection” at Oxford, Mississippi (home of Ol’ Miss), 58 years ago, it’s not a measure to be taken lightly.
I was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division who, along with thousands of other “regulars” (active duty), was called into action (regrettably) by JFK because the governor of Mississippi, Ross Barnett, refused to honor a federal court order to enroll an Air Force veteran at Ol’ Miss. It was, indeed, quite a sight and, arguably, the largest military incursion into the South since the Civil War some 100 years earlier. A 383-page blow-by-blow description of this tragedy was written in 2001 by William Doyle, entitled “An American Insurrection” (The battle of Oxford Mississippi, 1962).
The notion that President Trump had called up an element of the 82nd Airborne and that they were sequestered just outside of Washington, D.C., is indeed scary. As I understand it, they were members of a rapid response team as all members of the 82nd are (on a rotational basis). They are not equipped and trained for urban combat in U.S. cities. Thankfully, they were ordered to stand down following a torrent of criticism from some of this nation’s leading military figures, retired and active duty. Apparently, they were ordered to return to Ft. Bragg, N.C.
Be careful what you wish for, people. These troops are not to be trifled with.
