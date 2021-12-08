I would like to invite everyone to watch the work session/ Powerpoint from Nov. 22, 2021, regarding the Wastewater Treatment Plant Plans. There is a public hearing on Dec. 13 at the City Commission meeting regarding this project.
Here is the link to the Work session that was held:
https://www.cityofyankton.org/departments-services/city-commission/archived-meetings/2021-videos/november-22-2021-special-meeting.
There is a short timeline on this, and they will pass one of these plans — the question is are they going to pass a completely new plant and move the location for estimated $88 million or more as land would have to be acquired for this or refurbish the old plant for $44 million. Whatever is decided, there will be a surcharge added to your bills, estimated $34 per household for refurbishing the current plant or a new plant will be double that to around $60 per month. These fees will be for most likely a 20-year loan, this would be on top of the surcharge we are already paying for the Water treatment Plant, then factor in the rate increase that the city does every year.
Talk to your city commissioners and attend the meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 13.
