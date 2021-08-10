The committee of the 14th annual Eagle Eye Ride in memory of Mary Carda Simek that was held June 26, 2021, would like to thank all those attending in making the Ride a successful year again.
Thank you to those who donated for auction items, door prizes, those who offered assistance where needed, and also for informing the public of the Eagle Eye Ride:
John A. Conkling Distributing, KXRB – The Dam — KVHT Classic Hits radio stations, Yankton Press & Dakotan, Mayer Signs, Polaris of Vermillion, Boomers, Norm and Barb Carda, Jerry and Pam Varilek, JoDeans, Jean Souhrada, Mindy Schweitzer, John and Marie Mogck, Auto Value, Peg Metteer, O’Reilly’s, Auto Zone, Kris Hacecky, Kevin and Renae Kulhavy, Aaron Bartekoske, Rober and Christine Irwin, Bonnie’s Shear Design, Dan Specht-Vision Real Estate, Dave and Sarah Carda, Lucas Carda and Julie Shockley
Congratulations to: 1st place winner: James Weiner; 2nd place: Jason LaVelle; 50/50: Karen Ritter; $100 cash — Bob Solomon.
With all your support, we are able to pass it on to those in need, in suffering and in sorrow. Thank you!
Join us next year for the 15th annual Eagle Eye Ride in memory of Mary, the last Saturday in June — June 25, 2022.
