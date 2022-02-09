In my opinion, I think it’s wrong that people think they can be mean and disrespectful to people with diversity.
I have friends that are different, and I think they’re cool and I love that they’re my friends. I think everyone should be treated equally. I think you should not treat anyone disrespectfully no matter what they look like. It doesn’t matter, you shouldn’t treat anyone with disrespect.
I have a school that helps other people that need it. I think the people who treat different people well are good people. I think if you treat someone who doesn’t look like you and you treat them extra special, I don’t think you should do that just treat them like you would to your friends.
