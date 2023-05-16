After reading and listening to all the talk about raising the debt ceiling, I would like to respond. It seems a little hypocritical for Republicans to say the only way they will support the debt ceiling increase is to make major cuts to programs that benefit a major portion of people in this country.
They didn’t seem to mind voting to increase the debt ceiling three times under the Trump presidency. They also voted for an over $2 trillion tax break for the wealthy and big corporations. The national debt increased nearly $8 trillion in the four years of the Trump presidency, which is over one fourth of the national debt. Not bad for so-called conservative Republicans.
