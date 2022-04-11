This is in regard to Kelly Hertz’s column, “An Impeachment Non-Surprise” (Press & Dakotan, April 1):
Attorney General Jason,
A man’s death did hasten,
While scrolling his phone
Didn’t hear the man’s moan.
Face in windshield, smashed,
Perhaps a deer – crashed?
“Did nothing wrong,” is Jason’s fate,
Not surprising in this Republican state.
An Impeachment Non-Surprise!
No need to apologize.
If hung for truth they did certify,
Innocent they all would die.
