To Rev. Dan Brandt (Press & Dakotan, March 16) all of you “Dump Trumpsters”:
How do you tolerate your Democratic Party leaders’ activities during this coronavirus crisis? The recent actions of the fearless leaders of your party are disgusting during this national crisis. They are absolutely whining/fighting and dragging their feet/delaying/criticizing virtually every move trying to be made to benefit mankind.
I have a question for all of you “Dump Trumpsters”: Are you going to turn down the stimulus checks? It’s time to look in the mirror and recognize where the real problem lies in this nation — with the likes and your attitude. It all too easy to say the sky is falling and “woe is me.” Everyone needs to untwist their panties. Time to live the code: If I’m not part of the solution, I am the problem. Don’t run your yap and stand with your hand out your “Dump Trump” and “Trump cultsters” rhetoric. Feel free to return Trump’s stimulus check and brag about it. Put up or shut up.
