Did you pay off your student loan considering it a debt and as is responsible, paid your debt? Or, did you not go to college because you could not afford it and didn’t want to borrow money to attend? Are you now feeling a bit betrayed by your government, President Biden and the Democrats who just forgave $10,000, in some cases $20,000 in student loans. They didn’t pay you back for your paid loans and they didn’t offer to now send you to college for free.
Forgave is also a misleading word as it will be paid, just by taxpayers like you who paid your loans or didn’t take them out in the first place. You get to pay for those who failed to do so. To qualify you only need to make less than $125,000 a year, $250,000 in a two-person household — those aren’t bad incomes. Seems, you are paying for some well-paid persons who simply didn’t want to pay their loans and wanted you to do it for them. It does seem unfair, doesn’t it?
