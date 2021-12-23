On behalf of Boys & Girls Club of Yankton, we would like to extend our best wishes to our community and donors during this holiday season. The Club couldn’t be more grateful for the outpouring of support, love and kindness we have received in 2021.
Our youth were able to thrive in a safe, positive place created for them because of people like you. We were able to impact over 859 youth, serve over 1,000 free meals, host 23 Impact Programs, and maintain a low-cost membership of just $25 annually for members of our 1st-12th Club. The youth of your community benefit greatly from your kindness and dedication.
Stay safe, and happy holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.