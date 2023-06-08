In response to Dan P. Ehrismann’s letter (Press & Dakotan, June 2), I do know how the law reads and have known about it since it was passed in 2019 and went into effect in 2020.
The problem is that the way the law is written there is an exception that allows people to use the handheld devices to dial a number, look for a contact and talk on the phone. How is law enforcement supposed to determine which people are doing — texting or looking for a number?
