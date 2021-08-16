Aug. 7, 1957, the day I was diagnosed with Polio, a day that changed my life forever, there is no doubt, none, that had I been vaccinated by the Salk polio vaccine, I would not have contracted polio.
As I watch people willfully refusing to get vaccinated for COVID, it breaks my heart. The actual science is very clear, vaccination is the only way to reach herd immunity over COVID. The only way to stop COVID is through herd immunity and the sooner the better. COVID will continue to mutate until it runs out of hosts, the sooner we reach herd immunity, the sooner it runs out of hosts.
By the time Dr. Salk produced his killed virus polio vaccine, polio had mutated to 185 variants scattered across three basic types. All three types are including in the Salk vaccine. It has been proven that the Salk Killed Virus Polio Vaccine produces much better immunity than even a natural case of Polio like I had.
It actually took around three years for Dr. Salk to produce his vaccine and get it tested and evaluated and accepted by the FDA of the time. Much of that time was taken up in calculations and collation of data, which today we can do in an instant. The technology that Dr. Salk pioneered led to the ability to produce the safe and effective COVID vaccines we have today.
Please talk to your regular medical doctor if you have any questions or doubts, and please, please, PLEASE get vaccinated! That’s coming from a polio survivor who would give anything in the world to have been vaccinated.
