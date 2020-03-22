About two weeks ago, the Press & Dakotan published an article that the House of Representatives had passed a bill with teeth in it ($500 fine 1st offense) to prohibit the use of cell phones while driving. Eighty percent of the population of South Dakota (myself included) cheered. It then went to the Senate who in all their wisdom saw fit to water it down to literally a slap on the wrist referring to texting only.
My question is why? It’s a proven fact that cell phone use while driving is dangerous. Ask anybody that’s had a close call or had an accident because of it. A lawyer asked me one time how to enforce it. Very simple. Body cameras and good police work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.