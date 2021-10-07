Kudos to the Yankton Buck varsity football team and Coach Muth. On each Saturday morning during football season for the last several years, grade school kids, boys and girls, have enjoyed games of flag football. Even on those rare Saturdays when the varsity has sustained a defeat the night before, the team shows up and works with the youngsters. They coach them, encourage them and celebrate with them. They demonstrate to the grade-school athletes good sportsmanship and the meaning of team spirit.
If there was a better way of instilling pride in Buck football to the youngsters, I don’t know what it would be. These Bucks are winners before they set foot on the field and should be an inspiration to us all.
