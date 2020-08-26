Do you like to vote, to sing the National Anthem, the flag lowered to half-staff in grief, to protest when there is injustice? Our nation began in protest. Thank a veteran!
The flag puts us in tension to protest in different ways. In 1989, the Supreme Court ruled OK to burn the flag in personal protest. Not my choice. No suits filed over kneeling in protest when no liberty and justice for all? Illegal. The vets earned that freedom; thank you. The flag at half-staff when we grieve. How about going to half-staff or kneeling when liberty/justice are absent?
When John Lewis died, it was said that when the vote is denied, it defiled the blood of the patriots and vets. Lewis shed blood for the vote.
Trump engages in voter suppression. In 2018, a Native American tribe in North Dakota was denied the vote by sudden street naming versus box numbers. Robbed. Mr. Trump appointed a rich donor to slow down mail in the Post Office and cut funds. Jam the vote. He fights mail in votes helping many who wouldn’t vote. In North Carolina, the Trump Cult rigged the votes and a new election was needed. People are being purged from the voting roles. Minorities are being targeted. This defiles the blood shed by patriots/veterans.
Honor the vets for giving us the flag as a symbol either as realized freedom/justice for all our dangerously needed justice and for giving us the vote. What if we turned out 85% of voters? What if we stood up for liberty/justice for all?
I respect the flag and the veterans, and my bar is as high as one can get — Jesus Christ. I can’t do righteousness like He, but He gives me His righteous to love God and people. That means working for better government, fostering truth and love, and suppressing hate.
