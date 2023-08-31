We have “fix-it” people and “break-it” people in religion and democracy. The sky’s the limit fixing and breaking the bottom drops out.
Democracy, so many fixes — 13.5 million new jobs, inflation — 3%, unemployment — 50 year low below 4%, new chip factories, infrastructure projects, people voting in record numbers, heroes fighting for justice, truth about COVID vaxxing, TV telling truth, black unemployment at its lowest point, law and order, all lives matter.
There are many breakers, lies, not obeying the Constitution, insurrection, no backbones to save democracy, a tear down of the three branches of govt, racism, discrimination, hate, fascism, denial of wrong-doing, Fox News lies, govt cruelty toward powerless.
For religion, powerful stories of love in action, breaking down hate, racism and discrimination, truth, integrity, forgiveness, love of God and neighbors, many “fix-it” solutions.
Religion “break it” people. False prophets talk Trump Cult actions and beliefs above God. Around 150 AD the Apostle’s Creed, Sunday, “I believe in God the Father Almighty creator of heaven and earth.” On Monday hate and prejudice to blacks, browns, Jews and “different”. Credit God then disobey God. White nationalism makes whites supreme. Jesus was not white. God loves all. Mothers for Liberty confess Hitler statements. Church and political agenda the same — fraud.
Mussolini and Hitler said, “Make America Great”. Give greater power to the President in kingship. No checks and balances. Thune, Rounds and Johnson are silent on keeping Democracy and haven’t moved to save it. Leaders want to be plantation owners with slavery, whips, and kids in barbed wire.
The religion I know tells the truth. The Law tells us sin. The Gospel forgives sin thru Jesus. You can’t make sin not sin in campaigns and elect a scoundrel.
To be truly religious, is to listen clearly to God and truly democratic is to stand up — maybe even vote differently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.